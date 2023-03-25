Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Stock Position Raised by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 8,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DFS has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,510,174. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,510,174. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total transaction of $1,538,803.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,597,697.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DFS opened at $92.85 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $87.64 and a 1 year high of $121.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.46.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.19. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 33.88%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.64 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.49%.

About Discover Financial Services

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.