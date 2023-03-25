Diversified Trust Co Has $923,000 Stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Tenable were worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 16,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Tenable by 128.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 6,557 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Tenable by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 714,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,872,000 after purchasing an additional 181,362 shares during the period. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tenable during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Tenable by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ TENB opened at $44.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.06 and a 200-day moving average of $39.05. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.80 and a 52 week high of $63.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $184.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.62 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 30.75% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. Analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Tenable from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Tenable in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Tenable from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Tenable from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Tenable from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.31.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 3,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $141,118.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,228 shares in the company, valued at $6,827,696.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 3,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $148,479.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,087 shares in the company, valued at $8,675,769.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 3,291 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $141,118.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,827,696.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,256 shares of company stock worth $2,521,958 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Profile

(Get Rating)

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

