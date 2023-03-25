Diversified Trust Co Sells 678 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Diversified Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 3,550,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,097,000 after purchasing an additional 664,996 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,981,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $156,317,000 after buying an additional 649,302 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,124,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,987,000 after buying an additional 148,463 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,108,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,468,000 after buying an additional 10,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 977,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,449,000 after buying an additional 36,815 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $88.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $76.80 and a twelve month high of $103.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.46.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

