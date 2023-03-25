Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Sells 2,294 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,294 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in Pinterest by 2.0% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 21,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl grew its stake in Pinterest by 4.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Pinterest by 17.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Pinterest by 1.4% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Pinterest by 2.8% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PINS. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Pinterest stock opened at $27.47 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.14 and a 52-week high of $29.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.69.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $877.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, Director Evan Sharp sold 54,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $1,443,449.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Evan Sharp sold 54,884 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $1,443,449.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,765 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $109,785.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 436,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,061,936.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 300,859 shares of company stock worth $7,732,014. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

