Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Get Rating) by 59.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,078 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Sachem Capital worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Sachem Capital by 1,413.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 26,861 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sachem Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $140,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sachem Capital in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sachem Capital in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sachem Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Jonestrading started coverage on Sachem Capital in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.75.

NYSEAMERICAN SACH opened at $3.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $145.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Sachem Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.16 and a fifty-two week high of $6.02.

Sachem Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. The firm specializes in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing services for a portfolio of short-term loans. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential and commercial properties.

