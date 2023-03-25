Merit Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 30.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Cintas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 27,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,773,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

CTAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cintas from $373.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Cintas from $435.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cintas in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $476.10.

In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total transaction of $6,583,479.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,376,043.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total value of $714,913.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,313,824.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total transaction of $6,583,479.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,376,043.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CTAS opened at $436.35 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $343.86 and a 12 month high of $470.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $438.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $432.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $44.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.34.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 15.35%. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 37.43%.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

