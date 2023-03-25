Merit Financial Group LLC Has $526,000 Holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV)

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ISCV. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $7,734,000. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 822.0% during the 3rd quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 134,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,408,000 after acquiring an additional 120,190 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 446,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,480,000 after acquiring an additional 82,219 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,450,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,184,000.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of ISCV opened at $50.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.24. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $47.24 and a 12 month high of $60.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.56.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (ISCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap value stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s value style categorization.

