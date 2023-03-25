Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Folios Inc increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 205,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,748,000 after purchasing an additional 13,717 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 35,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 201,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,642,000 after acquiring an additional 18,902 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 151,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OHI. StockNews.com upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.22.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Up 2.4 %

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

Shares of OHI opened at $26.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.00. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $33.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 5.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.17%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 149.72%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

