BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. 44,893 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 45,172 shares.The stock last traded at $79.77 and had previously closed at $80.30.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.132 per share. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.40%.

Get BRP alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on DOOO shares. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on BRP in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on BRP from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Friday. Desjardins boosted their price target on BRP from C$155.00 to C$156.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of BRP from C$139.00 to C$143.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.30.

BRP Stock Down 1.1 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRP

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.43, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of BRP by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 484,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,978,000 after purchasing an additional 18,507 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in BRP by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in BRP by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 236,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,030,000 after buying an additional 10,903 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,586,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc increased its position in shares of BRP by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 170,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,044,000 after acquiring an additional 40,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.61% of the company’s stock.

BRP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.