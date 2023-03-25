Block (NYSE:SQ) Shares Gap Down to $72.65

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $72.65, but opened at $60.00. Block shares last traded at $58.22, with a volume of 28,401,326 shares traded.

SQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Block from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Block from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Block in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Block from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Block in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.86.

The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.58.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Block had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.08, for a total value of $2,340,905.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 418,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,852,185.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 2,716 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $174,584.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,775,112. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.08, for a total transaction of $2,340,905.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 418,667 shares in the company, valued at $31,852,185.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 303,361 shares of company stock valued at $22,613,175. Company insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Block by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its position in Block by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Block by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Block by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in Block by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 5,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

