Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) CFO Sells $81,600.00 in Stock

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) CFO Bruce J. Labovitz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total transaction of $81,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 295,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,036,267.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Bowman Consulting Group Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ BWMN opened at $27.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.79. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $10.76 and a 52 week high of $30.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $377.26 million, a P/E ratio of 75.03 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWMN. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 474.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 102.9% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 10,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,535 shares in the last quarter. 38.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bowman Consulting Group Company Profile

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

