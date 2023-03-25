Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LDOS. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Leidos from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $114.00 to $103.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $113.43.

Leidos Stock Performance

NYSE:LDOS opened at $91.38 on Friday. Leidos has a 12-month low of $87.24 and a 12-month high of $111.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.98.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.22. Leidos had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Leidos will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.15%.

Institutional Trading of Leidos

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 100.0% during the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Leidos by 548.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Leidos in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Leidos by 61.1% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment provides services, solutions, and products focusing on digital modernization, mission systems and integration, Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“”C4ISR””) technologies and services, maritime solutions, transformative software, analytics, intelligence analysis, mission support and logistics services, weapons systems and space systems and solutions.

