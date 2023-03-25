Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

ITI has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised Iteris from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. B. Riley increased their target price on Iteris from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upped their price target on Iteris from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.

Iteris Price Performance

NASDAQ ITI opened at $4.65 on Friday. Iteris has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $4.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Iteris ( NASDAQ:ITI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Iteris had a negative return on equity of 24.92% and a negative net margin of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $40.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.83 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Iteris will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Iteris during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Iteris in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Iteris in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Iteris in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Iteris by 81.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 10,674 shares during the period. 43.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Iteris

Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

