Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $151.75.

Waste Connections Price Performance

Shares of WCN opened at $133.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.59. Waste Connections has a fifty-two week low of $113.50 and a fifty-two week high of $148.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a PE ratio of 41.37, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Waste Connections will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 31.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Connections

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Robert Michael Cloninger sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $200,325.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,836.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Robert Michael Cloninger sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $200,325.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,244 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,836.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James Little sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total transaction of $611,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,995,936.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,700 shares of company stock worth $1,177,955. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Waste Connections

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 193.6% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,643,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,184,447,000 after buying an additional 5,699,706 shares in the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 5,087.3% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,530,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,612,000 after buying an additional 5,423,495 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Waste Connections during the fourth quarter worth $602,107,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 34.7% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,291,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,565,922,000 after buying an additional 2,907,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 1,392.6% during the third quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,865,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $252,099,000 after buying an additional 1,740,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. The firm offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

