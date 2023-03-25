Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Posted by on Mar 25th, 2023

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Connections (NYSE:WCNGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $151.75.

Waste Connections Price Performance

Shares of WCN opened at $133.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.59. Waste Connections has a fifty-two week low of $113.50 and a fifty-two week high of $148.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a PE ratio of 41.37, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCNGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Waste Connections will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 31.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Connections

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Robert Michael Cloninger sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $200,325.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,836.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Robert Michael Cloninger sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $200,325.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,244 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,836.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James Little sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total transaction of $611,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,995,936.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,700 shares of company stock worth $1,177,955. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Waste Connections

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 193.6% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,643,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,184,447,000 after buying an additional 5,699,706 shares in the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 5,087.3% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,530,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,612,000 after buying an additional 5,423,495 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Waste Connections during the fourth quarter worth $602,107,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 34.7% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,291,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,565,922,000 after buying an additional 2,907,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 1,392.6% during the third quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,865,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $252,099,000 after buying an additional 1,740,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Connections

(Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. The firm offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN)

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.