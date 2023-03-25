Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Invests $203,000 in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 83,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GERN. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Geron by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 571,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 44,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Geron by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 192,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 45,452 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Geron by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,161,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 11,874 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Geron by 24.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 143,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 28,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Geron by 12.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,336,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,182 shares during the last quarter. 49.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Geron alerts:

Insider Activity at Geron

In related news, COO Andrew J. Grethlein sold 384,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $1,165,698.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Geron news, CFO Olivia Kyusuk Bloom sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $1,232,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,731.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Andrew J. Grethlein sold 384,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $1,165,698.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,231,385 shares of company stock worth $3,751,097. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Geron Stock Performance

Several analysts recently commented on GERN shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Geron in a research note on Friday, March 17th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Geron from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Geron in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Geron in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:GERN opened at $2.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. Geron Co. has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $3.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.56.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.12 million. Geron had a negative net margin of 23,808.89% and a negative return on equity of 132.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Geron Co. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Geron Profile

(Get Rating)

Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, Imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The firm develops therapeutic products for oncology. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.