Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Acquires New Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth approximately $1,109,194,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 9.4% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 79,042,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,993,903,000 after buying an additional 6,803,282 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 37.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,355,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $747,479,000 after buying an additional 2,798,159 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,437,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,943,291,000 after buying an additional 2,589,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 49.3% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,986,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,036,000 after buying an additional 1,645,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SCHW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $81.50 to $67.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.65.

Insider Activity

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.7 %

In other Charles Schwab news, President Richard A. Wurster purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.39 per share, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 101,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,514,656.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Charles Schwab news, President Richard A. Wurster purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.39 per share, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 101,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,514,656.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 188,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total transaction of $15,106,806.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 30,856,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,691,645.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 76,000 shares of company stock worth $4,439,610 and have sold 728,106 shares worth $58,067,403. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SCHW stock opened at $53.26 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $93.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $95.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.03.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 34.60%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.