Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Buys New Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 461 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LMT. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

NYSE LMT opened at $474.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $468.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $459.63. The company has a market cap of $120.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.68. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $373.67 and a 1 year high of $498.95.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $18.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.25 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 68.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 55.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $417.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $490.43.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,588.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.