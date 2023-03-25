ORIX (NYSE:IX) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of ORIX from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

Shares of NYSE IX opened at $82.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.86. ORIX has a 52 week low of $68.78 and a 52 week high of $102.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in ORIX in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,928,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in ORIX by 476.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 61,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after buying an additional 51,182 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in ORIX by 86.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 57,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after buying an additional 26,824 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ORIX by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 991,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,839,000 after buying an additional 21,745 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in ORIX by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after buying an additional 16,770 shares during the period. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

