Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.
Pangaea Logistics Solutions Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of PANL stock opened at $5.75 on Friday. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 1 year low of $4.23 and a 1 year high of $7.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $267.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.73.
Pangaea Logistics Solutions Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.60%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Pangaea Logistics Solutions
Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The firm services customers that require transportation of dry bulk cargoes, including grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.
