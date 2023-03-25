Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Shares of PANL stock opened at $5.75 on Friday. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 1 year low of $4.23 and a 1 year high of $7.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $267.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 1,977.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,466 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 45.35% of the company’s stock.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The firm services customers that require transportation of dry bulk cargoes, including grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

