Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their outperform rating on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Moleculin Biotech in a research note on Saturday, March 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock.
Moleculin Biotech Stock Performance
NASDAQ:MBRX opened at $1.01 on Friday. Moleculin Biotech has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $2.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.17.
Institutional Trading of Moleculin Biotech
Moleculin Biotech Company Profile
Moleculin Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatments for highly resistant cancers and viruses. Its clinical stage drugs include Annamycin, an Anthracycline being studied for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and WP1066, an Immune/Transcription Modulator targeting brain tumors, pancreatic cancer, and AML.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Moleculin Biotech (MBRX)
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 5 Best Dividend Capture Stocks
- 10 Best Consumer Discretionary ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Moleculin Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moleculin Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.