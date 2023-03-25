Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their outperform rating on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Moleculin Biotech in a research note on Saturday, March 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:MBRX opened at $1.01 on Friday. Moleculin Biotech has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $2.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.17.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 47.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 28,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 11,497 shares during the last quarter. 10.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatments for highly resistant cancers and viruses. Its clinical stage drugs include Annamycin, an Anthracycline being studied for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and WP1066, an Immune/Transcription Modulator targeting brain tumors, pancreatic cancer, and AML.

