Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Marine Petroleum Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MARPS opened at $7.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.14. Marine Petroleum Trust has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $12.64.

Get Marine Petroleum Trust alerts:

Marine Petroleum Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.159 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marine Petroleum Trust

About Marine Petroleum Trust

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Marine Petroleum Trust ( NASDAQ:MARPS Get Rating ) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,944 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,460 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned 2.00% of Marine Petroleum Trust worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Marine Petroleum Trust operates as a royalty trust. It engages in the administration and liquidation of rights to payments from certain oil and natural gas leases in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded on June 1, 1956 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.