Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.
Marine Petroleum Trust Stock Performance
Shares of MARPS opened at $7.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.14. Marine Petroleum Trust has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $12.64.
Marine Petroleum Trust Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.159 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marine Petroleum Trust
About Marine Petroleum Trust
Marine Petroleum Trust operates as a royalty trust. It engages in the administration and liquidation of rights to payments from certain oil and natural gas leases in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded on June 1, 1956 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
Featured Articles
