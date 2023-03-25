First Resource Bancorp (FRSB) vs. Its Rivals Financial Comparison

First Resource Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FRSB – Get Rating) is one of 168 public companies in the “National commercial banks” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare First Resource Bancorp to related companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares First Resource Bancorp and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|First Resource Bancorp
|$21.79 million
|$5.63 million
|6.70
|First Resource Bancorp Competitors
|$7.80 billion
|$1.63 billion
|8.91
First Resource Bancorp’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than First Resource Bancorp. First Resource Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Analyst Ratings
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|First Resource Bancorp
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|First Resource Bancorp Competitors
|1008
|6703
|6403
|263
|2.41
As a group, “National commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 34.56%. Given First Resource Bancorp’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First Resource Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.
Volatility & Risk
First Resource Bancorp has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Resource Bancorp’s rivals have a beta of 0.81, suggesting that their average stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
51.9% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Profitability
This table compares First Resource Bancorp and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|First Resource Bancorp
|25.81%
|N/A
|N/A
|First Resource Bancorp Competitors
|24.56%
|12.39%
|1.15%
Summary
First Resource Bancorp rivals beat First Resource Bancorp on 9 of the 10 factors compared.
About First Resource Bancorp
First Resource Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company that engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary, First Resource Bank. Its subsidiary offers lending and depository services for businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Delaware Valley. The company is headquartered in Exton, PA.
