Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) Receives Buy Rating from EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued their buy rating on shares of Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MNPR. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 9th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Shares of Monopar Therapeutics stock opened at $2.90 on Friday. Monopar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.39 and a 52-week high of $4.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monopar Therapeutics

About Monopar Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Monopar Therapeutics stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Monopar Therapeutics Inc. ( NASDAQ:MNPR Get Rating ) by 529.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,455 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.16% of Monopar Therapeutics worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is Validive, a clonidine hydrochloride mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with oropharyngeal cancer.

