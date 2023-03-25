Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Given New $92.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Loop Capital from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NGVT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ingevity in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ingevity from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingevity currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Shares of NGVT opened at $69.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Ingevity has a one year low of $58.44 and a one year high of $90.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.83.

Ingevity ( NYSE:NGVT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.33). Ingevity had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The firm had revenue of $383.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Ingevity’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ingevity will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Phillip John Platt sold 8,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.71, for a total value of $722,888.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,183.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Stuart Edward Jr. Woodcock sold 4,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total value of $408,071.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,180,077.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Phillip John Platt sold 8,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.71, for a total transaction of $722,888.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,183.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,254 shares of company stock valued at $1,247,519 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ingevity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,974,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,512,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,523,000 after acquiring an additional 433,173 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingevity by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,657,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,398,000 after purchasing an additional 322,066 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Ingevity by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 928,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,304,000 after purchasing an additional 104,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Ingevity by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 913,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,667,000 after purchasing an additional 98,974 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

