Contrasting Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO) and Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO – Get Rating) and Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Orchestra BioMed and Alphatec, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orchestra BioMed 0 0 3 0 3.00 Alphatec 0 1 5 0 2.83

Orchestra BioMed currently has a consensus price target of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 12.90%. Alphatec has a consensus price target of $16.25, suggesting a potential upside of 2.72%. Given Orchestra BioMed’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Orchestra BioMed is more favorable than Alphatec.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orchestra BioMed N/A N/A -2.38% Alphatec -43.36% -575.45% -29.11%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Orchestra BioMed and Alphatec’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Orchestra BioMed has a beta of -0.03, meaning that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alphatec has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.7% of Orchestra BioMed shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of Alphatec shares are held by institutional investors. 33.9% of Alphatec shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Orchestra BioMed and Alphatec’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orchestra BioMed N/A N/A -$2.73 million N/A N/A Alphatec $350.87 million 5.01 -$152.15 million ($1.47) -10.76

Orchestra BioMed has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alphatec.

Summary

Orchestra BioMed beats Alphatec on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orchestra BioMed

Orchestra BioMed Inc. is a biomedical company accelerating high-impact technologies to patients. The company’s flagship product candidates include BackBeat Cardiac Neuromodulation Therapy(TM)for the treatment of hypertension and Virtue(R) Sirolimus AngioInfusion(TM) Balloon for the treatment of atherosclerotic artery disease. Orchestra BioMed Inc., formerly known as Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 2, is based in NEW HOPE, Pa.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings. The company was founded on March 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

