PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG) Price Target Increased to $22.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Wedbush from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of PepGen in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepGen has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.20.

PepGen Price Performance

PEPG stock opened at $15.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.50. PepGen has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $20.00.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PepGen

In other news, EVP Jaya Goyal sold 1,677 shares of PepGen stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $28,576.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in PepGen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of PepGen by 689.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepGen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in PepGen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in PepGen by 894.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. 71.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepGen Company Profile

PepGen Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oligonucleotide therapeutics for use in the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurologic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PGN-EDO51, an EDO peptide in Phase I clinical trials to treat individuals with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

