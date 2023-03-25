PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG) Price Target Increased to $22.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPGGet Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Wedbush from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of PepGen in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepGen has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.20.

PepGen Price Performance

PEPG stock opened at $15.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.50. PepGen has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $20.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jaya Goyal sold 1,677 shares of PepGen stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $28,576.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PepGen

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in PepGen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of PepGen by 689.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepGen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in PepGen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in PepGen by 894.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. 71.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepGen Company Profile

PepGen Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oligonucleotide therapeutics for use in the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurologic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PGN-EDO51, an EDO peptide in Phase I clinical trials to treat individuals with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

