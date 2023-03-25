Comparing MoneyLion (ML) & Its Peers

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Rating) is one of 73 public companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare MoneyLion to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for MoneyLion and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MoneyLion 0 0 1 0 3.00 MoneyLion Competitors 276 1242 1837 67 2.50

MoneyLion presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 912.35%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 34.93%. Given MoneyLion’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe MoneyLion is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MoneyLion $340.74 million -$189.07 million -0.63 MoneyLion Competitors $3.72 billion $583.51 million 2.58

This table compares MoneyLion and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

MoneyLion’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than MoneyLion. MoneyLion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares MoneyLion and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MoneyLion -54.32% -37.68% -9.99% MoneyLion Competitors -48.12% 2.75% -0.66%

Volatility and Risk

MoneyLion has a beta of 1.93, meaning that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MoneyLion’s rivals have a beta of 6.09, meaning that their average share price is 509% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.4% of MoneyLion shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.4% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.9% of MoneyLion shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.0% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MoneyLion rivals beat MoneyLion on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About MoneyLion

MoneyLion Inc. provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney premium mobile banking, personalized investing, cryptocurrency, instacash, membership programs, financial tracking tools, online financial education content destination, affiliated marketing programs, unsecured personal loans, and credit-related decision servicing. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

