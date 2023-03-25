Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

Separately, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Materion from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Get Materion alerts:

Materion Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MTRN opened at $110.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 1.08. Materion has a twelve month low of $64.89 and a twelve month high of $118.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Materion Announces Dividend

Materion ( NYSE:MTRN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $434.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.40 million. Materion had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Materion will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.08%.

Insider Transactions at Materion

In related news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $63,470.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $63,470.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $266,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,360 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Materion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Materion by 100,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Materion by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Materion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Materion by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Materion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. It operates through the following business segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other. The Performance Materials segment provides engineered solutions comprised of beryllium and non-beryllium.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.