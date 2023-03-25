StockNews.com Upgrades Macerich (NYSE:MAC) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on MAC. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Macerich in a research report on Tuesday. They set a sell rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Macerich from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Macerich from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Macerich from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Macerich from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.50.

Shares of NYSE MAC opened at $9.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.29. Macerich has a 52 week low of $7.40 and a 52 week high of $16.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 2.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -226.66%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Macerich during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Macerich during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Macerich by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Macerich during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC bought a new position in Macerich during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management, and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. The company was founded by Mace Siegel Dana K. Anderson, Arthur M. Coppola and Edward C.

