Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Price Target Lowered to $32.00 at TD Cowen

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) had its target price cut by TD Cowen from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Movado Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE MOV opened at $27.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $622.55 million, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.63. Movado Group has a twelve month low of $27.11 and a twelve month high of $41.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a boost from Movado Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Movado Group’s payout ratio is 31.46%.

In related news, VP Vivian Delia sold 2,700 shares of Movado Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total value of $92,178.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,645.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Movado Group news, Director Ann Kirschner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,430.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Vivian Delia sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total transaction of $92,178.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,645.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Movado Group in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 16,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 102,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 8,728 shares during the period. Finally, Chimera Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Movado Group in the fourth quarter worth $675,000. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

