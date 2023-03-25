NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVCGet Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

NanoViricides stock opened at $1.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.55. NanoViricides has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $3.88.

NanoViricides, Inc is a development stage company, which engages in the development of nanomedicine drugs against viruses. It focuses on anti-viral therapeutics and is seeking to add to its existing portfolio of products through its internal discovery and clinical development programs. The company was founded by Anil R.

