GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

GeoPark Stock Performance

GPRK opened at $10.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $628.91 million, a PE ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.47. GeoPark has a twelve month low of $10.20 and a twelve month high of $18.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20.

Get GeoPark alerts:

GeoPark Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This is an increase from GeoPark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. GeoPark’s payout ratio is 13.79%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GeoPark

GeoPark Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in GeoPark during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in GeoPark by 1,147.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in GeoPark during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of GeoPark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of GeoPark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 54.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

GeoPark Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production for oil and gas reserves. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and Corporate. The company was founded by Gerald Eugene O’Shaughnessy and James Franklin Park in 2002 and is headquartered in Bogota, Colombia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GeoPark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoPark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.