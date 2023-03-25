GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.
GeoPark Stock Performance
GPRK opened at $10.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $628.91 million, a PE ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.47. GeoPark has a twelve month low of $10.20 and a twelve month high of $18.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20.
GeoPark Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This is an increase from GeoPark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. GeoPark’s payout ratio is 13.79%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GeoPark
GeoPark Company Profile
GeoPark Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production for oil and gas reserves. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and Corporate. The company was founded by Gerald Eugene O’Shaughnessy and James Franklin Park in 2002 and is headquartered in Bogota, Colombia.
