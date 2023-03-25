Contrasting Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) and Link Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LKREF)

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF – Get Rating) and Link Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LKREF – Get Rating) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield and Link Real Estate Investment Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield N/A N/A N/A $11.15 5.07 Link Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A $11.79 0.54

Link Real Estate Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Dividends

41.2% of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.5% of Link Real Estate Investment Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield pays an annual dividend of $8.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.7%. Link Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 26.0%. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield pays out 79.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Link Real Estate Investment Trust pays out 14.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Link Real Estate Investment Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield and Link Real Estate Investment Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield 2 2 2 0 2.00 Link Real Estate Investment Trust 1 0 0 0 1.00

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield presently has a consensus target price of $54.33, indicating a potential downside of 3.95%. Given Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is more favorable than Link Real Estate Investment Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield and Link Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield N/A N/A N/A Link Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield beats Link Real Estate Investment Trust on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield

(Get Rating)

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at 58.3 Bn as at September 30, 2020, of which 86% in retail, 7% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 89 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States. Its centres welcome 1.2 billion visits per year. Present on two continents and in 12 countries, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE provides a unique platform for retailers and brand events and offers an exceptional and constantly renewed experience for customers. With the support of its 3,400 professionals and an unparalleled track-record and know-how, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE is ideally positioned to generate superior value and develop world-class projects. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE distinguishes itself by its Better Places 2030 agenda, that sets its ambition to create better places that respect the highest environmental standards and contribute to better cities. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE stapled shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam and Euronext Paris (Euronext ticker: URW), with a secondary listing in Australia through Chess Depositary Interests. The Group benefits from an A- rating from Standard & Poor's and from a Baa1 rating from Moody's.

About Link Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Rating)

Link Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the property development and related activities. It offers Asset Management, Asset Enhancement, and Asset Investment. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.