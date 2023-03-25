Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning.

KW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Get Kennedy-Wilson alerts:

Kennedy-Wilson Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE KW opened at $15.73 on Friday. Kennedy-Wilson has a 12 month low of $13.97 and a 12 month high of $25.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.28 and a 200-day moving average of $16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.15.

Kennedy-Wilson Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Kennedy-Wilson

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 213.34%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KW. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 95,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 64,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 12,651 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA boosted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 652,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 148,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Kennedy-Wilson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

About Kennedy-Wilson

(Get Rating)

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-Investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.