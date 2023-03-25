One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) Given New $4.00 Price Target at Lake Street Capital

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Lake Street Capital from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of One Stop Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

NASDAQ OSS opened at $2.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.13. One Stop Systems has a twelve month low of $2.43 and a twelve month high of $4.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $51.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.52 and a beta of 1.45.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OSS. Lynrock Lake LP increased its holdings in One Stop Systems by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,782,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after purchasing an additional 238,227 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. increased its holdings in One Stop Systems by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 1,045,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 34,275 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in One Stop Systems by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 285,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 9,487 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in One Stop Systems by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 6,629 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in One Stop Systems by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.52% of the company’s stock.

One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of computing modules and systems targeting edge deployments. It specializes in computers and storage products. The company operates in two segments: the design and manufacture of high-performance customized computer and flash arrays, in-flight entertainment, and connectivity and value-added reseller with minimal customization.

