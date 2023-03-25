One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) Given New $4.00 Price Target at Lake Street Capital

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Lake Street Capital from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of One Stop Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.
One Stop Systems Trading Down 3.6 %
NASDAQ OSS opened at $2.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.13. One Stop Systems has a twelve month low of $2.43 and a twelve month high of $4.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $51.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.52 and a beta of 1.45.
About One Stop Systems
One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of computing modules and systems targeting edge deployments. It specializes in computers and storage products. The company operates in two segments: the design and manufacture of high-performance customized computer and flash arrays, in-flight entertainment, and connectivity and value-added reseller with minimal customization.
