OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL) Given Buy Rating at B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on OPAL. Piper Sandler began coverage on OPAL Fuels in a report on Monday, February 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on OPAL Fuels in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Johnson Rice began coverage on OPAL Fuels in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, OPAL Fuels presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.00.

OPAL stock opened at $7.06 on Friday. OPAL Fuels has a 1 year low of $5.82 and a 1 year high of $12.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.93.

In related news, major shareholder Ctc Holdings Ii L.P. Arclight sold 9,000 shares of OPAL Fuels stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $63,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,256,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,289,647.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 563,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,922,954 over the last three months. Company insiders own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in OPAL Fuels in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,904,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in OPAL Fuels by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,638,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,929,000 after purchasing an additional 330,226 shares in the last quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP increased its stake in OPAL Fuels by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP now owns 225,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 43,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in OPAL Fuels in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,297,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in OPAL Fuels by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222 shares in the last quarter.

OPAL Fuels Inc engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

