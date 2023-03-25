NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.
NewMarket Stock Performance
Shares of NEU opened at $354.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $347.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $321.87. NewMarket has a 12-month low of $280.28 and a 12-month high of $370.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.32.
NewMarket Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.14%.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NewMarket
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NewMarket during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of NewMarket during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 33.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 160 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 133.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 58.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NewMarket Company Profile
NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm’s segment include petroleum additives. Petroleum additives are used in lubricating oils and fuels to enhance their performance in machinery, vehicles, and other equipment. It manages properties owned in Virginia and provides various administrative services.
