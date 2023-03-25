Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Increased to $320.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software giant’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MSFT. BMO Capital Markets cut Microsoft from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $267.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lowered their target price on Microsoft from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Microsoft from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Microsoft from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $287.92.

Microsoft Price Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $280.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $256.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $315.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at $31,687,699.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,272,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,111. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microsoft

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,183 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 41,133 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,864,000 after buying an additional 8,722 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 65,545 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,719,000 after buying an additional 4,694 shares during the period. Flagstone Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $933,000. Finally, Financial Alternatives Inc acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

