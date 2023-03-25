NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Benchmark raised shares of NeoGenomics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.33.

NeoGenomics Trading Down 7.1 %

Shares of NEO opened at $16.87 on Friday. NeoGenomics has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.25. The company has a quick ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Institutional Trading of NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 245.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 370,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,498,000 after acquiring an additional 263,007 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 61,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 22,424 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 302,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after buying an additional 19,588 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in NeoGenomics by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 106,143 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 13,087 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

