NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Benchmark raised shares of NeoGenomics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.33.
NeoGenomics Trading Down 7.1 %
Shares of NEO opened at $16.87 on Friday. NeoGenomics has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.25. The company has a quick ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.
