Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Lannett Price Performance
Shares of NYSE LCI opened at $1.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.18. Lannett has a 1 year low of $1.54 and a 1 year high of $3.72.
Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $80.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.98 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lannett will post -6.16 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Lannett
Lannett Company Profile
Lannett Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.
