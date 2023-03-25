Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE LCI opened at $1.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.18. Lannett has a 1 year low of $1.54 and a 1 year high of $3.72.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $80.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.98 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lannett will post -6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lannett by 88.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20,348 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Lannett by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lannett during the first quarter valued at $102,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Lannett during the first quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lannett by 152.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 334,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 202,360 shares in the last quarter. 40.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lannett Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.

