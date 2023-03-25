Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Open Text in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Open Text from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $44.71.

Open Text Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ OTEX opened at $36.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.83. Open Text has a 52-week low of $24.91 and a 52-week high of $44.10. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Open Text Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Open Text

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.243 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.51%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in Open Text by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Open Text by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 27,131 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Open Text by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 968 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Open Text by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,660 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Open Text by 215.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 959 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. 63.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Open Text

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

