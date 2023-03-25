Diversified Trust Co Sells 19,446 Shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Diversified Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,446 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Ternium were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Ternium by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ternium during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ternium during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Ternium during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Ternium during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. 10.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ternium alerts:

Ternium Stock Performance

NYSE:TX opened at $39.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Ternium S.A. has a 1 year low of $26.01 and a 1 year high of $50.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.52. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.55.

Ternium Dividend Announcement

Ternium ( NYSE:TX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Ternium had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ternium S.A. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $1.80 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Ternium’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Ternium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America raised Ternium from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Itau BBA Securities cut Ternium from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Grupo Santander cut Ternium from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Ternium in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.43.

Ternium Profile

(Get Rating)

Ternium SA engages in the production of flat steel. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment includes the sales of steel products. The Mining segment involves in the sales of mining products, mainly iron ore and pellets. The company was founded in September 1961 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.