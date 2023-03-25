Richard Dilorio Purchases 3,000 Shares of InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Stock

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Rating) CEO Richard Dilorio bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.63 per share, for a total transaction of $22,890.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,524,210.01. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

InfuSystem Stock Performance

Shares of INFU stock opened at $7.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 795.80 and a beta of 1.20. InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $10.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InfuSystem

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INFU. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 1.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,948 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 44.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,232 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 5,021 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 18.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 313,148 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,069,000 after buying an additional 49,546 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 8.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 859,052 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,418,000 after buying an additional 68,242 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 18.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 859,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,425,000 after buying an additional 135,076 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.78% of the company’s stock.

InfuSystem Company Profile

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the Integrated Therapy Services and Durable Medical Equipment segments. The Integrated Therapy Services segment focuses on providing electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to private oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient oncology clinics.

