Insider Buying: Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) Major Shareholder Acquires 1,740 Shares of Stock

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI – Get Rating) major shareholder Kenneth R. Lehman acquired 1,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.62 per share, with a total value of $23,698.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 716,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,757,245.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Affinity Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of AFBI stock opened at $14.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $93.22 million, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.08 and a 200-day moving average of $14.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Affinity Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $12.85 and a one year high of $16.50.

Get Affinity Bancshares alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affinity Bancshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AFBI. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Affinity Bancshares by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 420,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after acquiring an additional 62,566 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Affinity Bancshares by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 36,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Affinity Bancshares by 6.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Affinity Bancshares Company Profile

Affinity Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land, and consumer loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Affinity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affinity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.