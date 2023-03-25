Diversified Trust Co Lowers Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $32,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 41.3% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $35,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE MPC opened at $124.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $77.62 and a 52-week high of $136.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.07. The firm has a market cap of $55.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.60.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.54 by $1.11. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 41.55% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 10.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MPC shares. UBS Group started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $153.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.63.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,950 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

