Diversified Trust Co Sells 296 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Diversified Trust Co lessened its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MKC. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 28.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth $543,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth $313,000. Institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

Shares of MKC opened at $72.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.61 and its 200-day moving average is $78.45. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $70.60 and a fifty-two week high of $105.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 14.76%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,137 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,275. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MKC has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $74.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.38.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

