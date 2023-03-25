Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) CEO Buys $25,062.68 in Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,062.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,283 shares in the company, valued at $5,683,113.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

F Thomson Leighton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

On Friday, March 24th, F Thomson Leighton bought 333 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.18 per share, for a total transaction of $25,034.94.

On Monday, March 20th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 341 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.38 per share, for a total transaction of $25,022.58.

On Friday, March 17th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 343 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.89 per share, for a total transaction of $25,001.27.

On Wednesday, March 15th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 350 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.53 per share, for a total transaction of $25,035.50.

On Monday, March 13th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 349 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.78 per share, for a total transaction of $25,051.22.

On Thursday, March 9th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 336 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.44 per share, for a total transaction of $25,011.84.

On Tuesday, March 7th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 333 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $25,068.24.

On Monday, February 27th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 342 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.22 per share, for a total transaction of $25,041.24.

On Friday, February 24th, F Thomson Leighton bought 337 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.27 per share, for a total transaction of $25,028.99.

On Tuesday, February 21st, F Thomson Leighton bought 325 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.99 per share, for a total transaction of $25,021.75.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $76.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.65 and a 1 year high of $123.25. The company has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $927.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,127 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,913 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,421 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on AKAM shares. Tigress Financial cut their target price on Akamai Technologies from $168.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $91.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.63.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.