Diversified Trust Co Buys 5,242 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,242 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth about $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 199.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.23.
Altria Group Price Performance
Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 284.29% and a net margin of 22.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Altria Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.87%.
Altria Group Profile
Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Altria Group (MO)
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 10 Best Consumer Discretionary ETFs
- 5 Best Dividend Capture Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.