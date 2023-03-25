Diversified Trust Co Buys 5,242 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,242 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth about $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 199.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.23.

NYSE MO opened at $43.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.32. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 284.29% and a net margin of 22.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.87%.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

