Diversified Trust Co Lowers Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,220 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,114 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 145.4% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 319 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the second quarter worth $49,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 890.0% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 594 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the second quarter worth $51,000. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Northern Trust stock opened at $83.43 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $76.15 and a 1-year high of $121.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.63.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($1.10). Northern Trust had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.86%.

Insider Transactions at Northern Trust

In other news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 559 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $48,800.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,576 shares in the company, valued at $486,784.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $48,800.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,784.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total value of $171,072.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,954,980.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTRS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Northern Trust from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Northern Trust from $121.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Northern Trust from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $97.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.32.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

