Diversified Trust Co Buys 68 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,798,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,326,471,000 after purchasing an additional 46,100 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,696,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $513.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.30. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $330.80 and a 52 week high of $537.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $516.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $462.96.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.15. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 67.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.21 EPS for the current year.

ULTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $650.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $511.00 to $508.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $555.30.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total value of $2,279,925.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,286.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total value of $208,652.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,531 shares in the company, valued at $798,615.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total transaction of $2,279,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,650,286.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

